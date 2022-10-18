MotardGermany

Motorcycle Jacket

$294.54

Buy Now Review It

At Etsy

This is a vintage jacket from the 90s made in France by the prestigious French brand Custom Helston's. Made of resistant cowhide leather, it does not have the option of protections but it has padding on the shoulders and elbows, which makes it a very safe jacket. Black with orange. The jacket includes the removable winter vest. The label indicates size XL but it fits like a classic L for women. Ideal jacket for all types of motorcycles. Measures: Shoulder to shoulder 47 cm. Length of zipper 48 cm. Armpit to armpit 51 cm. Hip width 47 cm. Arm length from armpit 46 cm. Arm length from shoulder 61 cm. Back length 57 cm. Back width 47 cm. INTERNATIONAL FREE SHIPPING