Mother’s Day Beauty Blooms Gift Set

$68.00

Style No. 56261456; Color Code: 000 This Mother's Day, surprise and delight your mom with a bouquet of beauty products, featuring artwork by the talented illustrator Emily Taylor. Filled with ten premium samples - including our favorites from Sunday Riley, Grown Alchemist, and Darphin - as well as a wildflower seed packet for planting, this limited edition, lovingly curated collection holds over $100 of beauty treats. Best of all? Its cleverly designed packaging is meant to be repurposed as a keepsake box to hold photos, letters, and other tiny treasures. While it was crafted for giving, we won't tell if you treat yourself to one, too. About Emily Taylor Driven by a passion for nature and a love of flowers, Canadian artist Emily Taylor creates whimsical illustrations and patterns that call to mind a tender, nostalgic feeling - and adorn everything from gift sets and stationery to home goods. Includes 10 individually packaged, premium samples of: Indie Lee Brightening Cleanser Philosophy Amazing Grace Eau de Toilette Tocca TK FRAGRANCE Eau de Parfum Lollia This Moment Eau de Parfum Londontown Enhanced Color Lakur in Afternoon Tea Lano Lips Tinted Balm in Nude Sunday Riley Good Genes All-In-One Lactic Acid Treatment Darphin Intral Redness Relief Soothing Serum Living Proof Perfect Hair Day 5-in-1 Styling Treatment Grown Alchemist Hand Cream in Vanilla & Orange Peel