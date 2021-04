The Bouqs Co

Mamaaaaa, ooooh — check out this dracaena, also known as a dragon plant. This perfectly sized 4” house plant is perfect for the Mother of Dragons, especially if she’s busy protecting her kingdom. It doesn’t need a lot of training, just some bright, indirect sunlight and water when its soil is dry...and maybe a shelfie with Mom because this chic face planter is picture perfect.