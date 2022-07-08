Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Décor
Threshold with Studio McGee
Moroccan Wool Shag Rug Brown
$180.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Target
Need a few alternatives?
Threshold with Studio McGee
Moroccan Wool Shag Rug Brown
BUY
$180.00
Target
Threshold with Studio McGee
Northridge Hand Tufted Wool Shag Diamond Area Rug
BUY
$400.00
Target
nuLOOM
Selene Modern Stripes Shag Area Rug
BUY
$188.83
$328.40
Target
Simply Essential
Riley 4'6 X 6' Area Rug
BUY
$27.99
Bed Bath & Beyond
More from Threshold with Studio McGee
Threshold with Studio McGee
Metal Tube Leaning Floor Lamp Brass
BUY
$56.25
$75.00
Target
Threshold with Studio McGee
Moroccan Wool Shag Rug Brown
BUY
$180.00
Target
More from Décor
Threshold
Coastal Wind And Lavender Ceramic Woodwick Candle
BUY
$12.00
Target
Threshold
Lavender & Vetiver Glass Candle
BUY
$10.00
Target
Casaluna
Tranquility Oil Diffuser
BUY
$16.00
Target
Project 62
Essential Oil Diffuser Black Terrazzo
BUY
$15.00
Target
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted