Moro Pocket Ponte Pants

$80.00

Details When you want the polished look of pants with the feeling of leggings, reach for the Moro Ponte Pants. Made from the highest quality mid-weight ponte that's both soft and pilling resistant, these pants are the ultimate in dress up / dress down style. Featuring a high waist with a flat band that won't twist or turn, discreet pocket, and matte black zips at the ankles, these pants prove that polished pontes are a thing. Plus, they don't crease or wrinkle, making them ideal for travelers and girls on the go. Fabric: 65% Nylon 30% Rayon 5% Elastane Care: Hand wash, hang dry Styling and Fit Fit: Skimming (26" - 28" inseam) Model: 5'9" wearing size M Worn with Elbe in Black Product Sizing Guide