Morgan Taylor

Morgan Taylor Summer Clueless Collection Nail Lacquer, Nail Polish, Summer Nail Polish, Long Lasting Nail Polish, 0.5 Oz

$9.50

Buy Now Review It

Morgan Taylor's Clueless Summer 2022 collection The Clueless Summer 2022 collection in partnership with Paramount Pictures is here from Gelish and Morgan Taylor! The Clueless collection features a range of twelve dynamic shades inspired by the iconic film. These shades are a fun, vibrant throwback that promise to bring back all the nostalgia of the 90s. Color lovers are going to have so much to choose from with the Clueless collection color range. To showcase the 90s era that the film is known for, we created two glitter overlay shades that encompass the over-the-top, exciting fashion from this time. Featuring Shade: Let's Do a Makeover. The Collection Oops, My Bad! Shattered Glass Glitter Overlay So Check It Sage Green Crème Ugh, As If Mustard Yellow Crème Highly Selective Light Pink Metallic Adorably Clueless Princess Pink Crème Driving In Platforms Poppy Coral Crème Powers Of Persuasion Violet Crème Total Betty Sky Blue Crème She’s A Classic Hot Pink Crème I Totally Paused Red Punch Crème Let’s Do A Makeover Marigold Crème Two Snaps For You Lightest Pink With Party Glitter Clueless Step By Step Art Step 1 After completing your Morgan Taylor nail prep, apply a thin coat of LET’S DO A MAKEOVER. Repeat for full coverage. Step 2 Apply UGH, AS IF and I TOTALLY PAUSED onto the nail to create an ombre look. Step 3 Create palm trees using POWERS OF PERSUASION and SO CHECK IT. Finish with NEED FOR SPEED top coat.