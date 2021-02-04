Odacité

Mo+p | Very Dry Skin Moringa Petitgrain Serum Concentrate

$46.00

Buy Now Review It

At Odacité

Specific Skin Concern: Very Dry Skin • Intensive nourishing serum specially formulated to moisturize rough, chapped and cracked skin resulting from severe dryness. • So concentrated, 2-3 drops morning and night is all you need to awaken skin's beauty. • Bursting with essential fatty acids and antioxidants, Moringa oil has been used in skin ointments since Egyptian times to deeply nourish dry skin. • Petitgrain works in synergy with Moringa oil to optimize its hydrating power by bringing complementary moisturizing action to the skin. • In aromatherapy, Petitgrain is known to help overcome compulsion. 100% NATURAL • GMO FREE • VEGAN • GLUTEN FREE