Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Jewelry
Earrings
Catbird x The Met
Moonstone Bubble Stud
$174.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Catbird
Need a few alternatives?
De Chloe Jewels
Milos Starfish Earrings
BUY
£76.00
Wolf & Badger
Anthropologie
Crystal Shell Huggie Hoop Earrings
BUY
£42.00
Anthropologie
Quince
14k Gold Petite Baguette Diamond Studs
BUY
$149.90
$199.90
Quince
Quince
14k Gold Natural Diamond Bezel Studs
BUY
$249.90
$349.90
Quince
More from Catbird x The Met
Catbird x The Met
Moonstone Bubble Stud
BUY
$174.00
Catbird
Catbird x The Met
Still Life With Oyster Ring
BUY
$990.00
Catbird
Catbird x The Met
Pearl Plum Charm
BUY
$98.00
Catbird
Catbird x The Met
Moonstone Bubble Necklace
BUY
$498.00
Catbird
More from Earrings
Catbird x The Met
Moonstone Bubble Stud
BUY
$174.00
Catbird
Zara
Semi-circular Earrings
BUY
$15.99
$27.90
Zara
Machete
Midi Square Hoops
BUY
$34.00
$69.00
Machete
Mignonne Gavigan
Anisah Lux Shell Earrings
BUY
$20.00
$175.00
Rent The Runway
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted