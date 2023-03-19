Kilian

Moonlight In Heaven

Inspiration: A dazzling beam of pearlized light dances on the oceans belly, witnessed by two lovers who watch from a balcony draped in floating white opaque gauze that seems alive, responding to a warm wind that blows. The lovers, high above the world to almost touch the stars, with full hearts and bodies light as air. Fragrance story: Omnipresent, Moonlight in Heaven sparkles with a citrus-forward opening, driven by a duo of lemon and grapefruit, spiced with pink pepper berry. Coconut milk and rice-white as the moon's face-rounds out creamy mango and powdery jasmine sambac, while a tonka bean drydown envelops delicate vetiver. Key notes: Grapefruit, Mango, Roasted Tonka Beans Olfactive Family: Fresh - Composed with citrus, aldehydes or aquatic notes, they bring freshness, lightness, and a serene feeling to Kilian compositions. Perfumer: Calice Becker The perfume Moonlight in Heaven is part of the KILIAN Fresh Citrus family. Fresh aromas reminiscent of a sip of sparkling citrus fruits, aquatic notes or refreshing aldehydes, they bring freshness, lightness, and a serene feeling to Kilian compositions. A lot of attention is taken in each bottle of KILIAN refillable perfume, to make them real precious objects. The perfume bottles of the fresh citrus family are adorned with a distinctive Klein blue lacquer and their bottle has been meticulously engraved on each side, with the representation of the Achilles shield. Like Kilian Hennessy says : In perfumery, it is as much about seduction as it is about protection'. A silvery metal plate on which the name of the perfume is engraved by hand adds an extra touch of sophistication. These details bring to the KILIAN creation a guarantee of luxury, that should not be ephemeral, but should last a lifetime. That's why the bottle of this cellar perfume can be refilled indefinitely. Ingredients: Alcohol Denat. , Fragrance (Parfum) , Aqua - Water - Eau , Ethylhexyl Methoxycinnamate , Ethylhexyl Salicylate , Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane , Butylphenyl Methylpropional , Benzyl Salicylate , Limonene , Linalool , Hydroxycitronellal , Citronellol , Coumarin , Farnesol , Isoeugenol , Eugenol , Citral , Geraniol , Benzyl Alcohol , Benzyl Benzoate , Cinnamal , Bht , Tocopherol