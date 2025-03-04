Nordstrom

Moonlight Eco Short Pajamas

$65.00

The cremme de la cremme of tees, the Classic T-Shirt is designed to be a key staple in your wardrobe; the piece you reach for time and time again. The unisex cut, mid-weight organic cotton fabric and ribbed crew neckline make it the perfect mate to denim, tailored pants and well, anything, really. Product information 100% organic cotton Unisex fit Wide ribbed collar Contrast outer brand label Double needle topstitch arm and bottom hem Garment Care The Classic T-Shirt is made from 100% organic cotton. To ensure longevity, we recommend machine washing at 30 degrees, line drying, and ironing inside-out at 110 degrees. Avoid bleach and tumble drying. Size Guide Model wears a small Sizes S M L Half Chest 54.5 57.5 60.5 Body Length 67.5 71 73 Sleeve Length 22 23 24