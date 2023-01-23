Nordstrom

Moonlight Eco Long Sleeve Nightgown

$89.00 $36.97

Buy Now Review It

At Nordstrom Rack

Size Info XXS=00, XS=0-2, S=4-6, M=8-10, L=12-14, XL=16, XXL=18. Details & Care A smocked bodice contrasts the fluid skirt of this lightweight nightgown crafted from stretch-hinted modal. 50" length (size Medium) Square neck Long sleeves Unlined 91% Tencel® modal, 9% spandex Tencel modal is a sustainably produced fiber made with closed-loop processing and is certified with the EU Ecolabel as having a low environmental impact throughout the entire lifecycle Machine wash, tumble dry Imported This product meets Nordstrom Sustainably Sourced Materials criteria: contains at least 50% sustainably sourced materials Item #6874566