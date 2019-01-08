Hurraw!

Moon, Unscented, Sun Lip Balms Bundle

THREE 4.3g/.15oz Oval Tubes – MOON Balm (A NIGHT TREATMENT balm with Blue Chamomile and Vanilla), UNSCENTED Balm (NUT-OIL FREE and mild- it contains no added flavor), SUN Balm (Sunscreen SPF 15, Zinc Oxide Sun Protection with Tangerine and Chamomile. Glides on silky smooth and virtually CLEAR!) Made with Premium Organic, Vegan and Raw Ingredients. Hurraw! Balms are Cruelty Free, GMO Free and Gluten Free. Simply the Best Luxury Lip Balm MADE IN THE USA. ORGANIC: Hurraw! Balms contains certified organic ingredients and participates in the National Organic Program (NOP) and is certified by the Montana Department of Agriculture for “made with organic ingredients” standards. Hurraw! Balms production facility is “EcoCert COSMOS” certified. COSMOS is quickly becoming the International standard for organic and natural cosmetics. It is highly respected for it's very rigorous, precise and legit cosmetic certification process. VEGAN: The ingredients Hurraw! Balm uses are plant based. Hurraw! Balm is a certified vegan company through Vegan Action. Hurraw! Balm is also registered by the VeganSociety. CRUELTY FREE: Hurraw! Balm is a Certified Cruelty Free company. No animal products (i.e., beeswax) are included in Hurraw! Balms. Hurraw! Balm is proud to be a part of PETA's cruelty-free company program. Hurraw! Balm ingredients are cosmetic and food-grade ingredients. Safety testing takes place on Human panels via independent labs. RAW INGREDIENTS: Hurraw! Balm contains certified organic, cold pressed and mechanical extracted (centrifuged and expeller pressed), nut/seed oils and butters that have been processed at low temperatures and still retain their essential nutrients and enzymes. Although more expensive, the quality of cold pressed oils and raw butters are superb.