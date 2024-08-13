Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Accessories
Belts
MUYE
Moon Star Metal Waist Chain
$9.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Amazon
Need a few alternatives?
Zara
Contrast Leather Belt
BUY
£17.99
£29.99
Zara
Sandro
Byzance Embellished Chain Belt
BUY
£99.00
Selfridges
Rokh x H&M
Leather Double Waist Belt
BUY
$149.00
H&M
Anderson's
Leather Belt
BUY
£100.00
Net-A-Porter
More from Belts
Abercrombie and Fitch
Oval Buckle Belt
BUY
$40.00
Abercrombie and Fitch
Anthropologie
Oval Buckle Belt
BUY
$39.95
$60.00
Anthropologie
Aritzia
Legendary Solid Brass Leather Belt
BUY
$54.40
$68.00
Aritzia
Zara
Contrast Leather Belt
BUY
£17.99
£29.99
Zara
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted