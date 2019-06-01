Search
Products fromShopShoesSandals
Rocket Dog

Moon Sandal

$35.00$29.00
At Urban Outfitters
Simple but stylish sandal by Rocket Dog fitted with a slight platform and soft footbed. Synthetic crisscross strap upper over a lightweight EVA sole.
Featured in 1 story
29 Wearable Summer Sandals For Under $50
by Emily Ruane