BASE ROOTS blends together modern nature & traditional craft to the comfort of your homePLEASE NOTE THE DIFFERENCE IN COLOR + LENGTHGARLANDS with 13 moons - horizontally as pictured, chain length 36"- moons hanging down ranging 2-4"- moon shape at 2.25”BANNERS with 7 moons - horizontal or vertical, chain length 30”- moon shape at 2.25”Inspired by the changing process of phases of the moon, this perfect home decor accent will bring peace, relaxation and comfort to your living space.It adds a lovely decorative touch to the bedroom, dorm room, living room, entry way, foyer, or office. Perfect to hang on a wall, above a mirror, fireplace, window, bed frame, desk, couch or as a photo backdrop.Eco-friendly packaging includes a cotton satchel bag and each gold moon phase hanging is wrapped in tissue paper to protect from scratches. Great for gifting to fellow fans of celestial art or bohemian decor.Hardware is NOT included to be styled to your preference. The lightweight chain can be set up with nails, hooks, push pins, thumb tacks or command hooks.Each moon is handmade and hammered differently. They may have slight marks, adding to the patina or not be perfectly symmetrical with measurements varying slightly. Every piece is beautiful in it’s own way for it’s uniqueness and originality.The pictures show the hangings in different light settings which may cause shine, satin, or matte effect.Please use caution when handling, each crescent is filed and sanded at the sharp edges. Based on the fact these are cut from metal, possibility of grabbing the item the wrong way and causing injury may be a slim concern.Welcoming all questions, feedback, inquiries or collaborators! If there’s any issues at all, please contact me, happy to help.Follow @baseroots on Instagram for home decor inspo #yougrowgirl & thank you for supporting a Woman-Owned Small Business!