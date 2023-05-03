CLED

Moon | Icon Charm

$45.00 $36.00

At CLED

It’s all about charms in various forms, inspired by our earth and surroundings. From glass to metal dangles, fun shapes of charms are presented in this collection. 21 unique Icon Charms can be added to a necklace or bracelet and are also available in earrings. 21 Icons are just the beginning and more fun shapes will be added seasonally. Shop other icon charms here • Sold individually, chain not included. Find chains here • Materials: Sterling Silver or Gold Vermeil • Charm 0.6 - 0.67 in | 1.5 - 1.7 cm • Upcycled Eco Gem repurposed from discarded glass bottles • Handmade in Los Angeles • Please allow 1-2 weeks for shipping as all pieces are made to order Please note each piece is individually handmade so size and color may slightly vary from the featured images.