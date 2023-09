Good Light

Moon Glow Milky Toning Lotion

$22.00 $15.40

Buy Now Review It

At Ulta

Details Benefits Super hydrating, nourishing, and soothing. pH balanced For all skin types Gentle for sensitive skin Vegan Features good light is a personal care brand that believes in beauty beyond the binary, creating a new space in the market for those who don't quite shop beauty by gender. Dermatologist tested Key Ingredients Meadowfoam Seed Oil: A fatty acid that hydrates and improves healing in compromised skin barrier function. Snow Mushroom: Holds 1,000x its weight in water particles to penetrate and hydrate. Niacinamide: A form of vitamin B3 that helps minimize pores, reduce redness, regulates oil, and helps reduce the appearance of sun damage. Ceramides: Locks in moisture to protect from dryness and irritation. How To Use After cleansing, dispense toning lotion onto your hands and massage into skin to balance the pH and to replenish moisture. Gentle for day and night use. Ingredients Water/Aqua/Eau, Glycerin, Limnanthes Alba (Meadowfoam) Seed Oil, Ceramide NP, Tremella Fuciformis Sporocarp Extract, Niacinamide, Sodium Hyaluronate, Panthenol, Urea, Allantoin, Tocopherol, Avena Sativa (Oat) Kernel Extract, Pelargonium Graveolens Flower Oil, Rose Flower Oil, Citrus Aurantifolia (Lime) Fruit Extract, Dulcis (Orange) Fruit Extract, Citrus Limon (Lemon) Fruit Extract, Cocos Nucifera (Coconut) Fruit Extract, Opuntia Ficus-indica Fruit Extract, Pyrus Malus (Apple) Fruit Extract, Phenoxyethanol, Propanediol, Argania Spinosa Kernel Oil, Canola Oil/Canola/ Huile de colza, Helianthus Annuus, Sodium Lactate, Polyglyceryl-10 Stearate, Carbomer, Pentylene Glycol, Xylitylglucoside, Arginine, Anhydroxylitol, Xylitol, 1, 2-Hexanediol, Citrus Aurantium Myrtus Communis Oil, Ferula Galbaniflua (Galbanum) Resin Oil, Thuja Occidentalis Leaf Extract, Vanilla Planifolia Fruit Extract, Rosa Canina Fruit Oil, Citrus Aurantium Bergamia (Bergamot) Fruit Oil, Olea Europaea (Olive) Fruit Oil, Jasminum Officinale (Jasmine) Oil, Citrus Grandis (Grapefruit) Peel Oil, Persea Gratissima (Avocado) Oil, Cedrus Atlantica Bark Oil, Lavandula Angustifolia (Lavender) Oil, Ethylhexylglycerin, Disodium EDTA.