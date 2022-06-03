Good Light

Moon Glow Milky Toning Lotion

$22.00

At Good Light

why it sells out Super hydrating, nourishing, and soothing, this toner also has ceramides to help promote a robust skin barrier function. Want more? Natural Alpha Hydroxy Acids slough dead skin cells, meadowfoam seed oil helps with anti-inflammation, and together they help with dryness and to strengthen your skin. Yay! award winner Best Toner – Byrdie Awards Best New Toner – Elite Daily’s Glow Beauty Awards Best Toner for All Skin Types – SELF Awards Best Newcomer – SOKO Best of K-Beauty Awards Best Toner – Breaking Beauty "Haul of Fame" Made in Korea