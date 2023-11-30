Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Handbags
Top Handle
Staud
Moon Bag Black Polished
$295.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Staud
Need a few alternatives?
Charles & Keith
Yama Padded Chain-handle Bag
BUY
$86.00
Charles & Keith
Melie Bianco
The Brigitte Satchel: Mini Edition
BUY
$108.00
Anthropologie
Brandon Blackwood
Slim Kendrick Leather Trunk
BUY
$185.00
Saks Fifth Avenue
Staud
Moon Bag Black Polished
BUY
$295.00
Staud
More from Staud
Staud
Carver Belted Wool-blend Coat With Removable Scarf
BUY
$995.00
Neiman Marcus
Staud
Bette Sweater Fern
BUY
£285.00
Staud
Staud
Shoko Color Block Ribbed Sweater Dress
BUY
$123.75
$165.00
Bloomingdale's
Staud
Black Kai Tank Top
BUY
$130.00
SSENSE
More from Top Handle
Charles & Keith
Yama Padded Chain-handle Bag
BUY
$86.00
Charles & Keith
Melie Bianco
The Brigitte Satchel: Mini Edition
BUY
$108.00
Anthropologie
Brandon Blackwood
Slim Kendrick Leather Trunk
BUY
$185.00
Saks Fifth Avenue
Staud
Moon Bag Black Polished
BUY
$295.00
Staud
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted