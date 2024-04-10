Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Fragrance
Phlur
Mood Ring
£96.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Selfridges
Need a few alternatives?
Phlur
Mood Ring
BUY
£96.00
Selfridges
Olfactive O
Skin Extrait De Parfum
BUY
£110.00
LookFantastic
DedCool
Milk Layering + Enhancer Fragrance
BUY
£71.00
Space NK
INITIO
Narcotic Delight
BUY
£245.00
Selfridges
More from Phlur
Phlur
Vanilla Skin Hair & Body Fragrance Mist
BUY
$35.00
Sephora
Phlur
Missing Person Eau De Parfum
BUY
$99.00
Phlur
Phlur
Not Your Baby Eau De Parfum
BUY
$99.00
Sephora
Phlur
Eau De Parfum 50 Ml
BUY
$99.00
Anthropologie
More from Fragrance
Phlur
Mood Ring
BUY
£96.00
Selfridges
Olfactive O
Skin Extrait De Parfum
BUY
£110.00
LookFantastic
DedCool
Milk Layering + Enhancer Fragrance
BUY
£71.00
Space NK
INITIO
Narcotic Delight
BUY
£245.00
Selfridges
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted