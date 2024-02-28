Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Accessories
Gloves & Mittens
Paula Rowan
Montserrat Elbow-length Silk Gloves
$170.00
$54.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Selfridges
Need a few alternatives?
CLIO PEPPIATT
Embellished Tulle Gloves
BUY
$308.72
Net-A-Porter
Norma Kamali
Long Gloves
BUY
$90.00
Revolve
Kimchi Blue
Lace Fingerless Gloves
BUY
£22.00
Urban Outfitters
Ugg
shearling Gloves
BUY
$72.49
$144.99
Saks OFF 5TH
More from Paula Rowan
Paula Rowan
Montserrat Elbow-length Silk Gloves
BUY
£50.00
£155.00
Selfridges
More from Gloves & Mittens
Paula Rowan
Montserrat Elbow-length Silk Gloves
BUY
$54.00
$170.00
Selfridges
CLIO PEPPIATT
Embellished Tulle Gloves
BUY
$308.72
Net-A-Porter
Norma Kamali
Long Gloves
BUY
$90.00
Revolve
Paula Rowan
Montserrat Elbow-length Silk Gloves
BUY
£50.00
£155.00
Selfridges
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted