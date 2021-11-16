Lancôme

Monsieur Big Volumizing Mascara

$26.00 $15.60

Details Lancôme Monsieur Big Volumizing Mascara is a volumizing mascara with a false lash effect providing up to 12x more volume and up to 24H of wear for your most dramatic lashes yet. Features Say goodbye to fake lashes and eyelash extensions and hello to longer lashes with Lancôme Monsieur Big Volumizing Mascara This volumizing and lengthening mascara is smudge-proof and does not flake The soft brush and wavy fiber bristles deliver high intensity ultra-black pigments, evenly coating each lash for clump-free volume Clinical Results 95% agree that it's comfortable to wear all day long 93% found mascara has a good wear without retouching 90% found this mascara does not flake