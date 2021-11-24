Monopoly

Monopoly®: Schitt’s Creek

Regroup the family and your dignity to make your way up in MONOPOLY: Schitt’s Creek, based on the hilarious Emmy Award-winning comedy series. Join the Rose family on opportunistic adventures as you buy, sell, and trade popular locations from the show, including The Rosebud Motel, Bob’s Garage, Herb Ertlinger Winery and more. Celebrate tongue-in-cheek victories with Hello You and Love That Journey for Me cards, while rent and taxes like Roland’s Truck and “That’s Not a Write Off!” make or break your small-town struggle to come out as the richest little townie and win!