Color Wow X Chris Appleton

Money Mask Deep Hydrating & Strengthening Hair Treatment

$45.00

Buy Now Review It

At Sephora

PRODUCT DETAILS The N-2B short waist parka is meant to withstand freezing temperatures, with its 100% water repellent nylon shell and polyester interlining. Unique 'pass through' front pocket was created for pilots to have the ability to reach into their pants pockets without subjecting their hands to cold temps. For extra protection, the hood is lined and trimmed with synthetic mouton fur. This dry clean only N-2B parka features a zip-down hood, and knit cuffs/waistband. Male Model Information: Height 6'2" Size: L Black and Sage Female Model Information: Height 5'10" Size: Men's S Replica Blue Female Model Information: Height 5'8" Size: Men's S BENEFITS: Water Resistant FEATURES: Non-removable faux fur hood edge Faux mouton hood lining Zippered split hood Drawstrings at hood Storm flap MA-1 utility pocket on sleeve Signature red ribbon on utility pocket zipper Sleeve shirring Pass through pockets Two lower welt pockets Knit rib cuffs and waistband Ottoman knit cuffs This garment is a unisex style. This jacket fits true to size for a men’s core fit. Women are recommended to choose 1 size down. PRODUCT HISTORY The N-2B parka, with its 100% water repellent shell, was designed help pilots withstand freezing temperatures.