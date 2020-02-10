Leslie Amon

Momo V-neck Swimsuit

Designer and founder Leslie Cohen Amon grew frustrated with the way in which womens swimwear was being produced - and decided to take matters into her own hands. Created by women, for women, Leslie Amons expansive swimwear collection celebrates femininity above all else, empowering she who dares to dive. This tonal blue Momo V-neck swimsuit from Leslie Amon features single straps with button details, a back clasp fastening, a cut-out back, a high leg and a stretch fit. Swimwear must be tried on over your own garments.