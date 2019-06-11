Molly Silk-blend Fil-coupé Dress

£2055.00

Cecilie Bahnsen's sublime light blue Molly dress is crafted from fil-coupé, an opulent material with a delicate fringe effect produced by weaving a pattern to the cloth and then cutting the remaining threads. Part of an exclusive capsule for MATCHESFASHION.COM, it's sculpted into a puffed silhouette and finished with a gathered hem and ties to fasten at the back. Mirror the label's styling by pairing it with embellished chunky sandals.