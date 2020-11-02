Moleskine

Classic Notebook, Hard Cover, Large Ruled/lined

$19.95

CLASSIC MOLESKINE NOTEBOOK: Moleskine classic notebooks are perfect notebooks for writing journals, a daily diary, or note taking in college classes or meetings. Moleskine notebooks are beloved by travelers & bullet journalists for their slim design. DURABLE COVER & ELASTIC CLOSURE: Hold writing projects & notes in your Moleskine notebook with an elastic closure band & inner storage folders. Leather-like classic Moleskine cover & thick, ivory paper pages are perfect for writing with fountain pens. GIFT QUALITY NOTEBOOKS: Moleskine planners, journals and notebooks come in hardcover or softcover and colors like black, red, blue, green and brown. The binding and cover have a durable finish, designed for daily journaling, writing and sketching. DELUXE QUALITY PAGES: Moleskine's thick, ivory paper pages in a hardcover Moleskine notebook, softcover Moleskine notebook, cahier or volant journal, or Moleskine planner are perfectly textured for writing with a ballpoint pen, fountain pen, or pencil. MOLESKINE QUALITY: We're dedicated to culture, travel, memory, imagination, & personal identity—both physical & digital. We bring this commitment to our notebooks, bags, apps & smart pens & notebooks. Product Description The Classic Collection featuring bold new colors and a variety of page layouts just waiting to be filled with your ideas. Including all the characteristic elements of the legendary notebook: rounded corners, ivory pages, elastic closure, bookmark ribbon and expandable back pocket - enclosed within a colorful hard cover. - Colored Hard Cover Classic Notebook - Rounded corners - Elastic closure - Moleskine ivory paper - Matching ribbon bookmark - Paper: 70 gsm, acid-free, ivory, lined - "Incase of Loss" printed on the flyleaf - Expandable inner pocket in the back - Reusable paperband B-SIDE featuring additional printed tools - Lies flat, opens at 180° - The history of Moleskine is inside - Moleskine srl. creates and sells FSC®-certified products From the Manufacturer The Classic Collection featuring bold new c