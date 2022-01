Sass & Belle

Mojave Glaze Brown Mug

£9.00

Buy Now Review It

At Sass & Belle

Lay back, relax and embrace the warmth of your favourite cuppa in this Mojave glaze mug, finished in an earthy brown. The rustic texture and dip ombre effect are created from the reactive glaze which forms subtle variations in colour tones, making each one beautifully unique. Completed with a matte finish. Product code CZQ014 Collection Mojave Colour Brown Dimensions L9 x W9 x H9.5 cm