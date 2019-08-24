Burt's Bees Moisturizing Liquid Lipsticks glide on with intense pigments delivering the perfect amount of color. This long-wearing formula delivers all-day moisture leaving lips looking lush and healthy. The moisturizing Wine Waters shade imparts a plum undertone with a rich burgundy hue that works in every season. Universally flattering, this velvety, soft formula glides on smoothly and is packed with with a naturally vibrant color that provides full coverage in a glossy finish. This 100% natural, liquid lipstick contains conditioning Apricot and Babassu Oil, shea butter and essential fatty acids to maintain soft, happy lips. Moisture-rich and comfortable on the lips, the lightweight liquid lipstick glides on with a sponge like applicator making it easy to apply with precision. This liquid lipstick is formulated without parabens, phthalates, petrolatum or SLS. Burt's Bees Moisturizing Liquid Lipsticks offer a rainbow of the truest pigments to tickle every fancy for an unforgettable look.