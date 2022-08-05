Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Skin Care
Nuxe
Moisturising Mattifying Fluid
£26.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Cult Beauty
Need a few alternatives?
Perricone MD
Skin Therapy Nourishing & Calming Moisturiser
BUY
£61.00
Perricone MD
Farmacy
Daily Greens Oil-free Gel Moisturizer
BUY
£36.00
FeelUnique
Glow Recipe
Plum Plump Hyaluronic Cream
BUY
£35.00
Cult Beauty
Nip + Fab
Hyaluronic Fix Extreme4 2% Hydration Hybrid Gel Cream
BUY
£24.95
Boots
More from Nuxe
Nuxe
Moisturising Mattifying Fluid
BUY
£26.00
Cult Beauty
Nuxe
Lip Stick, Rêve De Miel 4 Gr
BUY
$9.00
Nuxe
Nuxe
Ultra-nourishing Lip Balm, Rêve De Miel
BUY
$17.00
Nuxe
Nuxe
Anti-puffiness, Anti-dark Circles Reviving Eye Care, Nu
BUY
$42.00
Nuxe
More from Skin Care
Perricone MD
Skin Therapy Nourishing & Calming Moisturiser
BUY
£61.00
Perricone MD
Farmacy
Daily Greens Oil-free Gel Moisturizer
BUY
£36.00
FeelUnique
Glow Recipe
Plum Plump Hyaluronic Cream
BUY
£35.00
Cult Beauty
Nip + Fab
Hyaluronic Fix Extreme4 2% Hydration Hybrid Gel Cream
BUY
£24.95
Boots
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted