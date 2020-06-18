Curél

Moisture Eye Zone Essence

Dry, sensitive skin lacks ceramides - natural lipids that form the skin's protective barrier. Curél was designed to replenish, protect and promote skin's natural ceramides in skin. The Curél Moisture Eye Zone is a deeply moisturizing formula that boosts moisture levels and visibly reduces fine lines in the eye zone. It leaves the area around the eye supple, fully moisturized and resistant to external irritants.