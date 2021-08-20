MONDAY Haircare

Moisture Conditioner

£5.50

A hydrating conditioner. Quench you hair’s thirst with the MONDAY Haircare Moisture Conditioner. Designed to help soften, smooth, and nourish dry and damaged hair, this shampoo undoes all of the sins you’ve committed to your strands. Enriched with coconut oil to nourish and increase softness, as well as hydrolyzed rice protein to reinforce and strengthen each and every strand. Pair with the MONDAY Haircare Moisture Shampoo for the ultimate combo. Vegan Cruelty-free No SLS or parabens Dermatologically tested