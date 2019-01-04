KMS California

Moist Repair Conditioner

£17.00

Treat dry, damaged hair to the KMS MoistRepair Conditioner; a replenishing, detangling formula that helps to restore the hair's natural protective coating without weighing you down. Infused with a cocktail of beneficial ingredients, including Lactic Acid, 18-MEA and an innovative AHA Structure Complex, the conditioner delivers intense moisture and hydration, whilst combating split ends and breakage to leave you with strong, healthy-looking locks from root to tip. Expect smooth, salon-worthy hair with improved manageability. Ideal for dry, damaged and dull hair.