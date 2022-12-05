Windermere

Windermere

Mohair Throw Rug Blanket

Masterweave Textiles Windermere offer a range of silky soft, wonderfully light Mohair Blanket Throws with gorgeous colours that'll give a wonderfull splash of colour and warmth to any home interior decor. You'll love to snuggle up in your favourited couch or chair with one of these! Masterweave Windermere were among the early pioneers in New Zealand to farm luxury fibre such as fine kid mohair from Angora goats, Cashgora and Cashmere. Masterweave use a centuries old brushing technique for knitwear using the dried teasels from the thistle plant. Masterweave have devised a process and developed a machine utilising the thistles. This proprietary process is Masterweave's secret to whipping up a luxurious light downy finish to their brushed Mohair products. Masterweave was commissioned by Peter Jackson, director of Lord of The Rings movie trilogy to develop fabrics that could accommodate the special effects used in the films. These fabrics were used on the costumes of the Oscar winning movies. In addition to receiving an Industry New Zealand Enterprise award for business innovation, Masterweave was commissioned to weave bench blankets for the All Blacks, New Zealand's national rugby team. Mohair is made from the hair of the Angora goat. Both durable and resilient, mohair is notable for its high luster and sheen, which has helped give it the nickname the "Diamond Fiber", and is often used in fiber blends to add these qualities to a textile. Mohair takes dye exceptionally well. Mohair is warm in winter as it has great insulating properties, while remaining cool in summer due to its moisture wicking properties. It is durable, naturally elastic, flame resistant, crease resistant, and does not felt. It is considered to be a luxury fiber, like cashmere, angora and silk. You may also like Masterweave mohair Knee rugs and Scarves. Features: 100% Pure New Zealand Mohair wool from New Zealand Angora goats Weight: 0.85Kg Size Information: 185 x 130cm Made in New Zealand Colour: Grape