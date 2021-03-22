lightexture

Modern Table Lamp

$299.00 $239.20

Buy Now Review It

At Etsy

The Iris table lamp transforms its form and the atmosphere in a room by changing its light direction and projections. By adjusting this lamp you can have a strong up light that lights the room or a down light made of golden reflections around the lamp, or mixture of both. The reflective interior of the this table lamp casts intricately patterned reflections that change as the lamp's configuration is changed. dimesions: 8"L x 8"D x 15"H This animation shows the range of way the brass table lamp's light can be adjusted: http://vimeo.com/78166393 (Please note that the table lamp is not controlled remotely, but is easily adjusted by hand.) We supply Iris Table Lamp with a 6W LED light bulb that gives a very strong light and is extremely efficient in its power consumption and environmentally friendly. This bulb has an average life of 40,000 hours - That's about 40 years of regular use. (For 220-240V customers: This light is dual voltage and can work with both 120V and 220-240V) The braided cord is black with a white woven accent. The Iris Lamp is the fruit of years of development of the patented overlapping leaves mechanism, first explored in lightexture's Steamlight series. (Patent #8,025,430) Composed of overlapping brass leaves, each Iris Lamp has two adjustable apertures; as one opens, the other closes. When the lower aperture is fully open, light shines directly down, creating a circle of textured golden light on the surface below. When the upper aperture is open, a spot light shines upward and bounces off the ceiling to fill the space with a warm, indirect light. The transition between these two provides a variety of reflections and light atmospheres. All electrical parts are UL recognized. A few Etsy feedbacks we got for this table lamp: This is my second lamp from these designers. They are worth more than their original price point. Beautifully made - so artistic and fully functional. Can we say: love and admire them everyday. Perfection and fun! Linda, 2016 "Absolutely lovely! Is a great piece even when turned off and distinct yet atmospheric when turned on. I'm very happy with it! Arrived well packaged and in perfect condition." Sten, 2014 "Beautiful! I love the soft gold light cast by this lamp. Excellent seller! Bought several lights from them and I love them all." M.G. 2015 IF YOU ARE RENOVATING, BUILDING, MOVING OR JUST WANT TO LIGHT YOUR HOME WITH A FEW OR A LOT OF OUR LAMPS, WE ARE GIVING 20% OFF FOR PURCHASES OF $1200 OR MORE WITH TWO OR MORE LAMPS . (Minimum $240 savings) - For this offer only use coupon code "LIGHTYOURHOME1200" during checkout.