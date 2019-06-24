Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Furniture
The Inside
Modern Screen
$399.00
Buy Now
Review It
At The Inside
Modern Screen The Modern Screen, with its clean and geometric form, can act as a decorative element in any fabric to decorate a space or create additional privacy. $399
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Christene Barberich x The Inside
Cocktail Ottoman
$399.00
from
The Inside
BUY
DETAILS
Now House by Jonathan Adler
Vally 3- Drawer Dresser, Mint
$488.00
$380.64
from
Amazon
BUY
DETAILS
Now House by Jonathan Adler
Dining Table And Desk, Mint
$428.00
$299.60
from
Amazon
BUY
DETAILS
Now House by Jonathan Adler
Vally Bar Cart, Mint
$348.00
$278.40
from
Amazon
BUY
More from The Inside
DETAILS
The Inside
Removable Wallpaper | The Inside
$59.00
from
The Inside
BUY
DETAILS
The Inside
Scalloped Screen
$349.00
from
The Inside
BUY
More from Furniture
DETAILS
All Modern
Chelsea Sofa
$1200.90
$749.90
from
All Modern
BUY
DETAILS
Cost Plus World Market
Medallion Print Loveseat
$499.99
$249.99
from
Cost Plus World Market
BUY
DETAILS
Anthropologie
Natural World Coffee Table
$998.00
$699.95
from
Anthropologie
BUY
DETAILS
Urban Outfitters
Charlie Velvet Arm Chair
$199.00
$83.99
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted