Calvin Klein

Modern Cotton Unlined Bra

$26.00 $19.50

Buy Now Review It

53% Cotton, 35% Modal, 12% Elastane Pull On closure Hand Wash Machine Wash Breathable cotton blend bralette Racerback straps Iconic Calvin Klein logo-embroidered elastic band An updated classic, this unlined cotton bralette features an elastic bra band with repeating, iconic Calvin Klein logo.