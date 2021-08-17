Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Cole Haan
Modern Colorblock Sneaker
$150.00
$59.98
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom Rack
This colorblock sneaker is sure to pair perfectly with all of your favorite outfits!
More from Cole Haan
Cole Haan
Grandprø Rally Court Sneaker
BUY
$130.00
Cole Haan
Cole Haan
Modern Colorblock Sneaker
BUY
$59.98
$150.00
Nordstrom Rack
Cole Haan
Val Bootie
BUY
$79.97
$200.00
Nordstrom Rack
Cole Haan
Belted Hooded Trench Coat
BUY
$89.97
$375.00
Nordstrom Rack
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted