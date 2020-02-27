Secret Sea Collection

Modern Bohemian Style Cotton Area Rug, (2×4)

$24.99

This rug is part of our Secret Sea Collection which features a unique blend of modern colors and bohemian designs. Made in Turkey, Dimension: 24'' x 48'' inches (60 x 120 cm) Material: Cotton & Acrylic 30% Easy to care; Machine washable (86°F) and durable. Low-pile. Versatile and Reversible, Both sides can be used each with a different pattern. High quality area rug at affordable price. Beautifully transform your living space with it's natural dye colors. Secret Sea Collection presents you modern bohemian style area rugs. Thanks to its low pile height, this flat-woven rug is durable and long-lasting, which makes it a great choice for a highly trafficked area like the hallway, bathroom, kitchen or living room. The area rug is made in Turkey and reflecting traditional indigenous designs native to the Anatolian region of the country. This area rug will create a beautiful ambiance in your living area while being super easy to wash, fold, store and use over and over. Caution: * Machine wash in cold water with similar colors. * Hang dry * Use a cool iron to remove wrinkles as needed. Note1: Due to shooting or different computer monitor, the actual color may have slightly different from the picture. Note2: Dimensions are approximate (few inches variation possible). Note3: Rug Pad Recommended Note4: If used indoors, shake or brush off debris.