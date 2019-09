Helmut Lang

Mockneck Top

£265.00

Buy Now Review It

At mytheresa

Lend your looks a futuristic feel, care of this "Plastic" green top from Helmut Lang. Knitted with flexible Japanese yarns for high mobility, the mockneck design has a slim silhouette and long sleeves that are finished with thumbhole cuffs. Combine yours with textural pieces from top to toe for a considered, modern ensemble.