Hand-painted with an abundance of flora, the Mochi coat dress features the puffiest sleeves and a dainty primrose printed fabrication.
Rhinestone-inset button front. Classic fold-down collar.
composition:
vintage fabrics, paint
fit + measurements:
48”L, 15”sleeve (from top of shoulder), 19”flat chest
Recommended for US sizes 2 to 10
notes on condition: 4/Great
Please note: Each piece is a mix of vintage, recycled, or new components. Please love any slight imperfections, signs of age, or qualities typical of vintage garments as part of the piece's unique history!