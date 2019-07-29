Search
Dauphinette

Mochi Coat Dress

﻿one of a kind // site exclusive // ships within 2 business days from nyc Hand-painted with an abundance of flora, the Mochi coat dress features the puffiest sleeves and a dainty primrose printed fabrication.  Rhinestone-inset button front. Classic fold-down collar. composition:  vintage fabrics, paint fit + measurements: 48”L, 15”sleeve (from top of shoulder), 19”flat chest Recommended for US sizes 2 to 10 notes on condition:  4/Great    Please note: Each piece is a mix of vintage, recycled, or new components. Please love any slight imperfections, signs of age, or qualities typical of vintage garments as part of the piece's unique history!
