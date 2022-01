Marni

Moccassin Leather Platform Loafers

$890.00

Buy Now Review It

At Moda Operandi

EDITOR'S NOTE Marni's 'Moccasin' platform loafers are designed with this season's coveted chunky lug soles, giving us 90s nostalgia. Crafted from leather, they're fashioned with round toes and block heels. Show yours off by pairing them with cropped hemlines.