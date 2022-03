Farm Rio

Mixed Prints Midi Dress With Tassels

$295.00

We don’t have enough words to describe it: the Mixed Prints Midi Dress with Tassels is so tropical that you won’t take it out all season long! It features an easy fit but gives you the shape you deserve. The OMG-mix of prints is something to hold on to and never let go of, so are the colorful tassels all around! So go spread joy, baby!