Farm Rio

Mixed Prints Maxi Skirt

$185.00

At Farm Rio

Bringing your fave prints together is why this fave is here: the Mixed Prints Maxi Skirt has a joyful vibe to invite you to dress in happiness all season long! Its cozy fit will follow your bold moves, and you can complete the look with a top in one of the skirt’s prints. It’s gonna be a jaw-dropping way to have fun everywhere! 100% Organic Cotton: organic cotton has proven a lower environmental impact than conventional cotton, as it reduces water usage, greenhouse gas emissions, and the amount of chemicals used. printed maxi skirt - details • Easy, relaxed fit • Tiered skirt • Invisible zipper at side seam