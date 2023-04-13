Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Jewelry
Rings
Soko
Mixed Metal Fanned Ring Stack
$128.00
$108.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Soko
Need a few alternatives?
La Manso
Persian Melon Dome Rings
BUY
$70.00
Farfetch
BaubleBar
Maddie 18k Gold Ring Set
BUY
$88.00
BaubleBar
Mejuri
Stacker Ring
BUY
£78.00
Mejuri
AquarianThoughts
Forget Me Knot Ring, 2 Knot Stacking Ring
BUY
£36.64
Etsy
More from Soko
Soko
Mixed Metal Fanned Ring Stack
BUY
$98.00
$128.00
Soko
Soko
Fanned Stacking Rings
BUY
$128.00
Shopbop
Soko
Dash Layered Necklace
BUY
$158.00
Soko
promoted
Soko
Statement Ring
BUY
$128.00
Anthropologie
More from Rings
Jane D'Arensbourg
Dot Black And Clear Glass Ring
BUY
$97.00
Madewell
Quince
Croissant Ring
BUY
$39.90
Quince
Eye Candy LA
Issac Titanium Chain Link Ring
BUY
$29.00
$55.00
Saks Fifth Avenue
Soko
Mixed Metal Fanned Ring Stack
BUY
$108.00
$128.00
Soko
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted