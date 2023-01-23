Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Jewelry
Rings
Soko
Mixed Metal Fanned Ring Stack
$128.00
$98.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Soko
Need a few alternatives?
Catbird Jewelry
Sweet Nothing Ring
BUY
$48.00
Catbird
Roxanne Assoulin
Banded Rings In Roman Holiday
BUY
$75.00
Roxanne Assoulin
Mejuri
Stacker Ring
BUY
£78.00
Mejuri
Mejuri
Stacker Ring
BUY
$118.00
Mejuri
More from Soko
Soko
Fanned Stacking Rings
BUY
$128.00
Shopbop
Soko
Dash Layered Necklace
BUY
$158.00
Soko
promoted
Soko
Statement Ring
BUY
$128.00
Anthropologie
promoted
Soko
Statement Ring
BUY
$128.00
Anthropologie
More from Rings
Monica Vinader
Doina Chain Ring
BUY
$150.00
Monica Vinader
Notte Jewelry
Flower Puff Jumbo Ring
BUY
$59.00
Notte Jewelry
Soko
Mixed Metal Fanned Ring Stack
BUY
$98.00
$128.00
Soko
Catbird Jewelry
Sweet Nothing Ring
BUY
$48.00
Catbird
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted