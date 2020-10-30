Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Pants
Staud
Mitchell Pant | Royal Blue
$175.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Staud
The Mitchell is a full length pull on pant. Constructed in a cable knit, these will be the most comfortable pants you'll own this season.
Need a few alternatives?
Daily Paper
Black Croco Jalla Pants
$156.00
from
Daily Paper
BUY
Zara
Printed Trousers
£17.99
from
Zara
BUY
Zara
Belted Jumpsuit
£69.98
£39.99
from
Zara
BUY
Gap
Linen Wide-leg Pant
£49.95
£29.97
from
Gap
BUY
More from Staud
Staud
Moon Bag
$325.00
$195.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
Staud
Demi Dress
$345.00
$207.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
Staud
Astro Top
$250.00
$150.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
Staud
Demi Dress
$345.00
$293.25
from
Amazon Fashion
BUY
More from Pants
promoted
Danielle Bernstein
Satin Pants
$89.00
from
Macy's
BUY
promoted
Danielle Bernstein
Faux-snakeskin Pants
$99.00
from
Macy's
BUY
promoted
DKNY
Stretch Crepe Essex Straight-leg Dress Pants
$89.00
from
Macy's
BUY
Reformation
Classic Sweatpant
$78.00
from
Reformation
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted