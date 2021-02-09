Anthropologie

Misty Striped Rainbow Collar Jumper

£90.00 £72.00

Style No. 4114424810001 ; Color Code: 000 Who says your outfit needs to match the weather when it comes to winter dressing? Covered in multicoloured stripes, this jumper is as bright as it is cosy, topped with an oversized, ruffled knitted collar that adds a touch of fun to your 'fit - whether it's for work or the weekend. By Anthropologie Acrylic Pullover styling Oversized knitted collar Ribbed cuffs Multicoloured stripes Machine wash Imported Dimensions 62cm L Model Notes Model height 5'10 Model wears Small