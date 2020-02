Dior

Miss Dior Rose N’roses Eau De Toilette Spray

$85.00

Buy Now Review It

At Macy's

Miss Dior Rose N'Roses is a sparkling floral fragrance, an abundance of colorful Grasse rose petals brightened with dewy citrus notes. Miss Dior Rose N'Roses is a fresh, sparkling Eau de Toilette. Vibrant and lively, the rose notes exude an irresistible scent that immediately transports you to the middle of a field of flowers. The abundance of rose notes is brightened by a note of bergamot zest.