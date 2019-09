Rachel Antonoff

Miriam Shirt Dress

$248.00

Buy Now Review It

At Rachel Antonoff

Introducing Miriam. This knee length shirt dress will be your best friend this spring, summer and with the way things seem to be headed, fall and winter too. Remove the belt for Benihana, use the belt to say "you know what? I do have a waist thank you very much." Whatever you do, wear it to Sardi's and pose with Kermit.